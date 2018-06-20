PFL Second Regular Season Event Gets the Green Light after Fighters Weigh in

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 20, 2018
(Courtesy of Professional Fighters League)

On Wednesday, 26 fighters slated to compete in PFL2, the second regular season event of the Professional Fighters League, stepped on the scales at the Chicago Theatre for an official weigh-in. All fighters were cleared to square off at PFL2, which will take place at the iconic Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT.

In addition to the light heavyweight and lightweight professional fighters fighting in PFL2’s regular season, Kayla Harrison, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Brittney Elkin weighed in at the iconic Chicago Theatre ahead of their match at PFL2. There is national excitement surrounding Harrison’s professional MMA debut with PFL. Fans are also on the lookout for former Bellator Lightweight World Champion and Illinois native Will Brooks’ PFL debut as he matches up against Brazilian Luiz Firmino.

“Based on what I saw today at the weigh-ins, I know that PFL2 is going to be just as phenomenal as our debut at Madison Square Garden,” said Carlos Silva, League President of PFL. “Our athletes have been training hard and are ready to face off and compete for our $10 million prize pool. Fans are in for incredible match-ups and Kayla’s debut should be electric.”

The 24 light heavyweight and lightweight PFL fighters are in the running to earn a place in PFL’s debut season “win-or-go home” playoffs and the December 31 championship event where $10 million will be awarded—the largest prize pool in MMA history. Each champion in PFL’s six weight classes will go home with the title and $1 million.

Kayla Harrison vs Brittney Elkin - PFL 2 weigh-in

On Wednesday, PFL announced the final card for PFL2:

  • Dan Spohn (16-5) 202.5 lbs. vs. Bazigit Ataev (17-1) 203.5 lbs.
  • Chris Wade (12-3) 156.0 lbs. vs. Natan Schulte (11-3) 155.0 lbs.
  • Thiago Tavares (21-7-1) 155.5 lbs. vs. Robert Watley (10-1) 155.0 lbs.
  • Maxim Grishin (26-7) 205.5 lbs. vs. Jason Butcher (11-2) 205.0 lbs.
  • Rashid Yusupov (9-1) 204.0 lbs. vs. Rakim Cleveland (18-9-1) 206.0 lbs.
  • Vinny Magalhaes (14-9) 205.0 lbs. vs. Jamie Abdallah (8-2) 205.0 lbs.
  • Islam Mamedov (14-1) 155.0 lbs. vs. Yuki Kawana (14-1-5) 155.5 lbs.
  • Smealinho Rama (10-3) 205.5 lbs. vs. Brandon Halsey (10-3) 205.5 lbs.
  • Ronny Markes (18-5) 206.0 lbs. vs. Sean O’Connell (17-9) 205.5 lbs.
  • Efrain Escudero (29-13) 162.0 lbs. vs. Jason High (21-6) 155.5 lbs.
  • Kayla Harrison (0-0) 155.0 lbs. vs. Brittney Elkin (3-4) 155.5 lbs.
  • Brian Foster (27-10) 154.5 lbs. vs. Ramsey Nijem (9-6) 156.0 lbs.
  • Luiz Firmino (20-8) 154.5 lbs. vs. Will Brooks (18-4) 156.0 lbs.

               

