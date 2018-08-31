PFL Releases Its First-Ever Playoff Brackets

Following its inaugural regular season finale, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has established the final playoff lineups, making MMA history with the first ever playoff-style competition in the sport. Beginning Oct. 5 in New Orleans, fighters will start their journey towards the 2018 Championship and a share of the elusive $10 million grand prize. All playoff events will be broadcast on Facebook Watch and NBC Sports Network.

Divided between three events taking place in October, with each featuring two weight classes, athletes will begin the bracket-structured playoff system with winners moving on to the finale at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve. Dates and venues for each fight are as follows: October 5 (Ernest N. Morial Convention Center – New Orleans, LA), October 13 (Long Beach Arena – Long Beach, CA), and October 20 (Entertainment and Sports Arena – Washington, DC).

Fighter’s positions are based off of a point system, with knockouts and submissions adding more value to their point totals. The top eight athletes from each weight class will participate in the competition and matchups for the finale will be determined following the final playoff fight.

“This is history in the making,” said League President Carlos Silva. “The PFL was little more than an idea 18 months ago and here we are wrapping up our regular season and heading into the playoffs. With 48 athletes facing a ‘win-or-go-home’ scenario, we expect the intensity we’ve seen throughout the regular season continue into the playoffs.”

Official brackets for the three playoff events are as follows:

October 5 – New Orleans, La.

October 13 – Long Beach, Calif.