PFL Red King Rundown, episode one: The beginnings of Rory MacDonald’s career

In episode 1 of Red King Rundown, Rory MacDonald’s first head coach, David Lea, recounts Rory’s early beginnings in MMA. UFC legends Randy Couture and Georges St-Pierre also weigh in on MacDonald’s move to the PFL.

Red King Rundown, produced by PFL Studios, is a weekly six-part series providing fans with a unique, behind-the-scenes look into the life and career of MMA star Rory MacDonald, leading up to his PFL debut.

(Video courtesy of PFL MMA)

TRENDING > Watch Kamaru Usman finish Colby Covington (UFC 251 Free Fight)

Bellator 220 Fight Highlights: Rory MacDonald doesn’t win, but keeps his belt

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)