PFL Red King Rundown, episode one: The beginnings of Rory MacDonald’s career

In episode 1 of Red King Rundown, Rory MacDonald’s first head coach, David Lea, recounts Rory’s early beginnings in MMA. UFC legends Randy Couture and Georges St-Pierre also weigh in on MacDonald’s move to the PFL.
Red King Rundown, produced by PFL Studios, is a weekly six-part series providing fans with a unique, behind-the-scenes look into the life and career of MMA star Rory MacDonald, leading up to his PFL debut.
(Video courtesy of PFL MMA)
