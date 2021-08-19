PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights Weigh-in Results and Video

The Professional Fighters League held official weigh-ins for PFL Playoffs Women’s Lightweight and Men’s Heavyweight, as the 2021 PFL Playoffs continue on. Headlining the card will be 2019 PFL Champion Kayla Harrison facing Genah Fabian in a women’s Lightweight Final Four Main Event.

Harrison, who comes into the playoffs as the number 2-seed, tipped the scales at 155.6-pounds, and will look to continue her reign of dominance and remain unbeaten against the surging Fabian, who came in at 156-pounds. The winner moves one step closer to the PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship and the million-dollar grand prize waiting at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, top-seeded heavyweight Bruno Cappelozza weighed in at 235.6-pounds, while opponent Jones came in at 250.8-pounds. Both Cappelozza and Jones are looking to cap off impressive debut PFL seasons with an appearance in the heavyweight championship match.

Larissa Pacheco weighed in at 158-pounds, two pounds over the 156-pound limit for the women’s lightweight division and has been disqualified from the 2021 PFL Playoffs. Alternate fighter and 5-seed Mariana Morais will step into the Final Four to face Taylor Guardado with a crack at the PFL title and $1 million champion’s purse. Guardado came in at 155.6-pounds while Morais weighed 153.6-pounds to make the other women’s lightweight semi-final matchup official.

Goltsov weighed in at 250-pounds, while Delija came in at 244.4-pounds to set up the other heavyweight semi-final matchup. Marina Mokhnatkina is now slated to square off with PFL newcomer Claudia Zamora.

PFL 8 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

Official PFL 8 Weigh-in Results:

ESPN Card

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal Bout

Kayla Harrison (155.6 lbs.) vs. Genah Fabian (156 lbs.)

Heavyweight Semifinal Bout

Bruno Cappelozza (235.6 lbs.) vs. Jamelle Jones (250.8 lbs.)

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal Bout

Taylor Guardado (155.6 lbs.) vs. Mariana Morais (153.6 lbs.)

Heavyweight Semifinal Bout

Denis Goltsov (250 lbs.) vs. Ante Delija (244.4 lbs.)

ESPN+ Card

Heavyweight Bout

Renan Ferreira (252.8 lbs.) vs. Stuart Austin (246.6 lbs.)

Heavyweight Bout

Carl Seumanutafa (260.4 lbs.) vs. Muhammad DeReese (252 lbs.)

Women’s Lightweight Bout

Marina Mokhnatkina (156 lbs.) vs. Claudia Zamora (148.8 lbs.)

Women’s Lightweight Bout

Miranda Barber (155.2 lbs.) vs. Amanda Leve (153.6 lbs.)

Lightweight Bout

Christian Lohsen (156 lbs.) vs. Jonas Flok (155.6 lbs.)