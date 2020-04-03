HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dana White - Tony Ferguson

featuredEditorial: UFC 249 is not about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov rebukes UFC 249 critics: ‘I am Khabib. I am not coronavirus.’

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229

featuredConor McGregor rips on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Khabib scurried out of the US to home’

Tony Ferguson UFC 229 prefight scrum upset

featuredTony Ferguson reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov withdrawing from UFC 249

PFL launches original series ‘Run it Back’; inaugural episode features Kayla Harrison

April 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

The Professional Fighters League on Thursday launched its first original content series – Run it Back – which is a weekly Thursday night series in which PFL Champions break down their best fights of the PFL 2018 and 2019 PFL Seasons through their eyes.

The series premiered Thursday, April 2, at 8P ET on PFL digital and social channels, including YouTubeTwitterInstagramFacebook, and PFLmma.com.

The debut episode features two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison, who made history in 2019 by becoming the first-ever women’s lightweight champion in MMA, securing the PFL Championship belt and winning the $1 million championship prize purse.

Kayla and PFL play-by-play announcer Sean O’Connell relive and dissect her historic championship fight against Larissa Pacheco, providing fans with an unfiltered commentary and never-before-heard perspective inside her dominant unanimous decision victory at Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve 2019.  The entire “Run it Back” series showcases an innovative triple box video presentation that MMA fans will enjoy.

“(The) debut of Run It Back is our first original content series.  MMA fans can expect a handful of creative new series from PFL over the coming month, so while MMA live fights everywhere are on hold, the Professional Fighters League will provide fans with access to our fighters, their stories, and innovative productions of memorable fight highlights,” said Professional Fighters League CEO Peter Murray.

Next Thursday night’s episode will feature 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III, breaking down his winning performance against David Michaud.

Professional Fighters League is the first and only organization ever to present MMA through the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

TRENDING > Flashback Fight: Watch two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes in her octagon debut

Kayla Harrison and Sean O’Connell Watch Back Her 2019 Championship Fight | PFL Run It Back Ep. 1

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA