PFL launches original series ‘Run it Back’; inaugural episode features Kayla Harrison

The Professional Fighters League on Thursday launched its first original content series – Run it Back – which is a weekly Thursday night series in which PFL Champions break down their best fights of the PFL 2018 and 2019 PFL Seasons through their eyes.

The series premiered Thursday, April 2, at 8P ET on PFL digital and social channels, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and PFLmma.com.

The debut episode features two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison, who made history in 2019 by becoming the first-ever women’s lightweight champion in MMA, securing the PFL Championship belt and winning the $1 million championship prize purse.

Kayla and PFL play-by-play announcer Sean O’Connell relive and dissect her historic championship fight against Larissa Pacheco, providing fans with an unfiltered commentary and never-before-heard perspective inside her dominant unanimous decision victory at Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve 2019. The entire “Run it Back” series showcases an innovative triple box video presentation that MMA fans will enjoy.

“(The) debut of Run It Back is our first original content series. MMA fans can expect a handful of creative new series from PFL over the coming month, so while MMA live fights everywhere are on hold, the Professional Fighters League will provide fans with access to our fighters, their stories, and innovative productions of memorable fight highlights,” said Professional Fighters League CEO Peter Murray.

Next Thursday night’s episode will feature 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III, breaking down his winning performance against David Michaud.

Professional Fighters League is the first and only organization ever to present MMA through the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

Kayla Harrison and Sean O’Connell Watch Back Her 2019 Championship Fight | PFL Run It Back Ep. 1

