PFL heavyweight Josh Copeland sentenced in domestic violence incident

PFL 2018 heavyweight finalist Josh Copeland pleaded guilty to 2nd and 3rd degree assault stemming from his Feb. 2 arrest in a domestic violence case.

Copeland was arrested in February after allegedly punching his wife in the face during a heated altercation. Copeland’s wife claimed that he punched her, leaving her face “bloodied and bruised” when police arrived, according to TMZ. She also admitted to having slapped Copeland multiple times during the incident.

Copeland’s wife said that after he punched her, he also took her phone to stop her from calling police.

Copeland was originally charged with felony assault, domestic violence, obstruction of telephone, and child abuse (because the incident allegedly took place in the presence of their child).

On Tuesday, Copeland reached a plea deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to 2nd and 3rd degree assault in exchange for having the other charges dropped. In Colorado, 2nd degree assault is a felony, while 3rd degree assault is a misdemeanor.

In reaching the plea agreement, Copeland was sentenced to 2 years of probation, but was warned by the judge that he would face prison time if he doesn’t fulfill the terms of his probation.

The six-foot-one, 257-pound Copeland is 18-6-1 as a professional mixed martial artist. He fought twice under the UFC banner, but lost both bouts. He surprised many in the Professional Fighters League in 2018, fighting his way to the final bout of the promotion’s $1 million season, where he eventually lost to Phillipe Lins.