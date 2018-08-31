PFL Fighter LeRoy Johnson Remains Hospitalized Following Surgery After Brutal Knockout

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 31, 2018
Heavyweight fighter LeRoy Johnson remains hospitalized on Friday after undergoing emergency surgery following a brutal knockout suffered at PFL 7 in New Jersey.

Johnson fell face first into the canvas after opponent Muhammad DeReese blasted him with a massive knee strike in the opening round of their fight.

Following the knockout, Johnson remained down on the canvas for nearly eight minutes with medical personnel tending to him. PFL officials later confirmed that Johnson had been taken to the hospital but no further information was available until Friday.

Johnson’s manager Daniel Rubenstein posted an update on the fighter, who had to go into emergency surgery following the knockout suffered at PFL 7.

“For those wondering about LeRoy Johnson, here’s the update I have. Had emergency surgery for a vertebrae that slipped out of place and a second surgery for high blood pressure issues,” Rubenstein wrote on Twitter.

“Has feeling in arms and legs. PFL flying his fiancé to Philly to be with him. That’s all I know now.”

More updates on Johnson’s condition will hopefully follow in the coming hours.

               

