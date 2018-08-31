PFL Fighter LeRoy Johnson Remains Hospitalized Following Surgery After Brutal Knockout

Heavyweight fighter LeRoy Johnson remains hospitalized on Friday after undergoing emergency surgery following a brutal knockout suffered at PFL 7 in New Jersey.
Johnson fell face first into the canvas after opponent Muhammad DeReese blasted him with a massive knee strike in the opening round of their fight.
Following the knockout, Johnson remained down on the canvas for nearly eight minutes with medical personnel tending to him. PFL officials later confirmed that Johnson had been taken to the hospital but no further information was available until Friday.
Johnson’s manager Daniel Rubenstein posted an update on the fighter, who had to go into emergency surgery following the knockout suffered at PFL 7.
“For those wondering about LeRoy Johnson, here’s the update I have. Had emergency surgery for a vertebrae that slipped out of place and a second surgery for high blood pressure issues,” Rubenstein wrote on Twitter.
“Has feeling in arms and legs. PFL flying his fiancé to Philly to be with him. That’s all I know now.”
For those wondering about LeRoy Johnson, here’s the update I have. had emergency surgery for a vertebrae that slipped out of place & a 2nd surgery for high blood pressure issues. Has feeling in arms and legs. PFL flying his fiancé to Philly to be with him. Thats all I know now
— Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) August 31, 2018
More updates on Johnson’s condition will hopefully follow in the coming hours.
Muhammed DeReese (6-0) makes good on a 2.5-year layoff, flattening Leroy Johnson with a vicious walk-off knee! The TUF 23 alum has a combined amateur and pro record of 14-0; he has finished nine of those victories (six in the first round). #PFL7 pic.twitter.com/msH36HjW2U
— Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) August 30, 2018