PFL bans Ali Abdelaziz from attending events until battery citation is resolved

The Professional Fighters League has informed MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz not to attend any of its post-season events until his battery citation is resolved.

The fight promotion made the decision on Wednesday. Abdelaziz, whose Dominance MMA represents UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, among others, allegedly struck manager Abe Kawa during PFL’s PLayoff 1 on Oct. 11 in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cited Abdelaziz for battery after the incident at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. An officer observed the altercation, according to a police report. Abdelaziz hasn’t yet been formally charged of a crime stemming from the situation. Kawa told the LVMPD that Abdelaziz struck him for “no reason” following the incident.

“At league direction, Ali Abdelaziz will not be attending upcoming postseason events,” the PFL told ESPN in a released statement. “Given the fact this is a legal matter, the league has no further comment at this time.”

Kawa is a vice president at First Round Management, which represents the likes of Jon Jones, Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal, as well as clients outside the MMA space.

The fight promotion issued no further comment on the situation due to it being a “legal matter.”