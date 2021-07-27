PFL announces full fight card for first playoff event

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, has set the card for its first Playoff event Friday, August 13 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Fighters across the lightweight and welterweight divisions will look to make it out of the final four and move one step closer to becoming a PFL champion and capturing $1 million in prize money.

“The excitement of the Professional Fighters League’s final four is unmatched in sports. The stakes for the fighters could not be higher as they compete for spots in the $1 million world championship bouts,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Not only will 550 million MMA fans around the world witness win-or-go-home Playoff action, but they will see some of the best fighters the PFL has to offer showcased.”

Fighters from the first two of six divisional final four brackets will compete at the first playoff event on Aug. 13, broadcast live across ESPN2 and ESPN+, with former world champions Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald facing off in the highly anticipated main event. Magomed Magomedkerimov will look to follow up on his 2018 PFL welterweight championship when he takes on Joao Zeferino in the semifinals to round out the welterweight division bracket.

The lightweight division will see boxing crossover sensation Clay Collard take on Raush Manfio, while 2019 PFL lightweight runner-up Loik Radzhabov will start his postseason campaign against newcomer Alexander Martinez who is making his PFL Playoff debut.

Rounding out an already stellar card former two-time PFL lightweight champion Natan Schulte returns to the SmartCage against well-regarded MMA veteran Oliver Aubin-Mercier. Also, Gleison Tibau will take on Sadibou Sy in a welterweight bout.

In the playoffs, fighters compete to advance to the 2021 PFL World Championship, the biggest night in MMA – with six title fights in one night, the winner of each will earn $1 million.

PFL Playoffs 1 Card:

On ESPN2

Ray Cooper III vs. Rory MacDonald

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio

Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez



On ESPN+