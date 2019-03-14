PFL and Anheuser Busch ink partnership deal

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship format, has announced a multi-year partnership with Anheuser Busch In-Bev (ABI), establishing the global brewing giant as the MMA league’s exclusive sponsor in the malt beverage category.

Estrella Jalisco has been designated as the first-ever “Official Beer Partner” of the PFL, garnering protected beer category exclusivity across the league and its media partners and global partner territory designation and protection.

“Anheuser Busch In-Bev shares in our passion to advance the sport of MMA and deliver fans an unparalleled viewing experience through an innovative sports-season format and breakthrough technology, making this an ideal partnership,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. “Together we are committed to activating the Estrella Jalisco brand globally across PFL fan touch points – at venues, on digital and social, at retail and within our live event broadcasts distributed to over 130 countries worldwide, including on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the U.S.”

As the Official Beer of the PFL, Estrella Jalisco has global rights to use PFL logos and “Official Partner” branding for advertising and promotional usage, including pass-through branding rights for promotions with on-premise and retail channel partners. ABI and the league will also collaborate on exclusive content across digital platforms.

Estrella Jalisco logos will be featured in and around the cage and on signage in and around the arenas. PFL regular season action returns to New York and New Jersey, with mini residencies for PFL 1-3 at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, and PFL 4-6 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. This season, the PFL will be introducing the PFL Cageside Club, a new VIP floor level experience for fans, which will prominently feature the Mexican beer.

“This global partnership with the PFL grants us the opportunity to reach and engage with a dynamic, passionate and massive fan base in a sport that has captured the hearts and minds of beer drinkers around the world,” said Nick Kelly, Head of Sports Marketing at ABI. “The PFL is out to revolutionize MMA, and its new relationship with ESPN affords us with an incredible platform to continue to grow our Estella Jalisco brand. We are thrilled to be a part of the journey and establish another authentic touchpoint with our consumers.”