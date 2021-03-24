PFL adds Kenny Florian alongside Randy Couture and Sean O’Connell for 2021

NEW YORK (March 23, 2021) — The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, announced that mixed martial arts legend and TV personality, Kenny Florian, will join its broadcast team for the upcoming 2021 season.



One of the most popular MMA personalities today, Florian has a knack for showmanship. He was one of the original cast members on the popular show The Ultimate Fighter, and burst onto the scene with his impressive performances and his charismatic personality. Florian brings energy and passion to an already exciting broadcasting team featuring MMA icon Randy Couture and play by play commentator Sean O’Connell.



Florian is no stranger to television having served as an MMA analyst for years on ESPN’s “MMA Live” alongside Jon Anik and Franklin McNeil. With extensive experience competing at the highest level in the sport, Florian will bring firsthand perspectives to the broadcast team from his time spent inside the cage.



“I’m very excited to be a part of the PFL family and this season looks to be the best one yet,” said Florian. “Breaking down MMA fights and high level martial arts techniques is what I enjoy most, and I’m elated to be a part of the tremendous commentary team to get a chance to do just that.”

“We are very excited to add someone as knowledgeable and charismatic as Kenny to our booth calling all the action this season alongside Randy and Sean,” said PFL CEO, Peter Murray. “With his passion for the sport and experience inside the cage, Kenny will bring excitement and wisdom to every call to ensure our fans enjoy our made-for-TV events. This team will bring invaluable insight every night, and coupled with the leadership of broadcast visionary George Greenberg, the PFL will be delivering a can’t miss production throughout 2021.”



In addition to his television and fighting career, Florian has been very active in his community as he operates his own MMA academy, Florian Martial Arts Center in Brookline, Massachusetts, teaching young athletes the knowledge and skill of the sport.



The 2021 PFL Season will begin April 23 on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in primetime. The remaining Regular Season events will take place on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.