PFL 7 Weigh-in Results and Video: 2021 Playoffs Set to Begin

August 12, 2021
The Professional Fighters League held official weigh-ins for PFL 7, marking the start of the 2021 PFL Playoffs. Headlining the card will be a massive welterweight final four showdown between 2019 PFL Welterweight Champion Ray Cooper III and former world champion Rory MacDonald in the main event.  

2018 PFL Welterweight Champion Magomed Magomedkerimov faces Sadibou Sy in the co-main event. They will square off in a welterweight bout that will pit the victor against the winner of the Cooper-MacDonald matchup. 

Also on the card, the lightweight semifinals get underway, as Clay Collard faces Raush Manfio, and 2019 PFL Lightweight Runner-Up Loik Radzhabov takes on Alexander Martinez. 

Cooper III, who entered the postseason as the number 3-seed, came in at 169.8-pounds, while MacDonald, the number 2-seed, weighed in at 170.8-pounds. Cooper III and MacDonald are two of the division’s biggest stars, and this highly-anticipated matchup will decide who moves one step closer to a PFL World Championship and $1 million purse. 

Magomedkerimov, who comes in as the number 4-seed, tipped the scales at 171-pounds. Number 5-seed Sy, who serves as a replacement for top-seeded Joåo Zeferino, came in at 169.2-pounds. 

Collard weighed in at 155.8-pounds, while Manfio weighed in at 156-pounds. Radzhabov came in at 156-pounds, while Martinez came in at 155.6-pounds. 

PFL Ceremonial Weigh-in Video:

(Courtesy of PFL)

Official PFL 7 Weigh-in Results: 

ESPN2 Card

Welterweight Bout

Ray Cooper III (169.8 lbs.) vs. Rory MacDonald (170.8 lbs.)

Welterweight Bout

Sadibou Sy (169.2 lbs.) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (171 lbs.)

Lightweight Bout

Clay Collard (155.8 lbs.) vs. Raush Manfio (156 lbs.)

Lightweight Bout

Loik Radzhabov (156 lbs.) vs. Alexander Martinez (155.6 lbs.)

ESPN+ Card

Welterweight Bout

Gleison Tibau (171 lbs.) vs. Micah Terrill (170.8 lbs.)

Lightweight Bout

Olivier Aubin-Mercer (155.6 lbs.) vs. Darrell Horcher (159.2 lbs.)

Welterweight Bout

Brett Cooper (169.8 lbs.) vs. Tyler Hill (171 lbs.)

Welterweight Bout

Magomed Umalatov (171 lbs.) vs. Leandro Silva (172.4 lbs.)

Welterweight Bout

Kyron Bowen (170.8 lbs.) vs. Michael Lombardo (171 lbs.)

Lightweight Bout

Hopeton Stewart (154.8 lbs.) vs.  Elvin Espinoza (155.2 lbs.)

