PFL 6 Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes participating on Friday’s PFL 6 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in New Jersey. The event features heavyweights and women’s lightweights and is headlined by a match between two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois.

PFL 6 Weigh-In Video:

(Courtesy of PFL)

Main Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison (156) vs. Cindy Dandois (152.25)

Anthony Pettis (156) vs. Raush Manfio (156)

Lance Palmer (146) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (145.5)

Denis Goltsov (246.25) vs. Brandon Sayles (264.25)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)