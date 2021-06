PFL 6 Video Highlights: Playoff Matchups Finalized

The final event of the 2021 Regular Season has concluded! PFL 6 was action-packed and delivered multiple knockouts throughout the night! All playoff matchups are now finalized.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison headlined the event against Cindy Dandois and scored a first-round submission win to remain undefeated in mixed martial arts. Check out the event’s highlights.

(Courtesy of PFL)