PFL 6 salaries: Shane Burgos tops the list of payouts with championship-level purse

PFL 6 was an incredible night of fights unfortunately now marred in controversy after the promotion decided to suspend Raush Manfio and Natan Schulte for essentially a boring fight.

The suspension removed Schulte from the playoffs and put Shane Burgos in his place leading fans to wonder if the PFL was manipulating the system to secure the “big name” remained in the tournament.

Now, just a few days removed from the event, the payouts for each fighter have been revealed.

PFL 6 SALARIES

Lamar Brown: $3,000

Abdullah Al-Qahtani $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)

Mike Bardsley: $3,000

Brahyan Zurcher: $19,000 (includes $9,500 win bonus)

Jarrah Al-Silawi: $50,000

Solomon Renfro: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

Alex Martinez: $22,000

Bruno Miranda: $26,000 (includes $13,000 win bonus)

Raush Manfio: $30,000

Natan Schulte: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Dilano Taylor: $20,000

Carlos Leal: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus)

Stevie Ray: $50,000

Clay Collard: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus)

Nayib Lopez: $16,000

Magomed Umalatov: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus)

David Zawada: $20,000

Magomed Magomedkerimov: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Yamato Nishikawa: $18,000

Shane Burgos: $100,000 (no win bonus)

Shane Mitchell: $10,000

Sadibou Sy: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Anthony Romero: $15,000

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Payouts provided by MMA Junkie.