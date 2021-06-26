PFL 6 Results: Kayla Harrison scores first-round submission in regular season closer

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) ended its Regular Season tonight with thrilling and entertaining MMA action.The Regular Season finale saw 10 fighters punch their tickets to the 2021 PFL Playoffs. Bruno Cappelozza and Larissa Pacheco clinched number one seeds in the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions respectively. The 2021 PFL Playoff field is now set as 24 fighters vie for PFL Championships and the one million dollar prize.

In the marquee matchup of the twelve-fight event and final women’s lightweight contest of the Regular Season, Kayla Harrison put on a dominant display, submitting Cindy Dandois with an arm bar just four minutes and forty four seconds into the first round. Although Harrison picked up the quick six points, clinching a Playoff berth, she falls just short of the number one seed which goes to Larissa Pacheco. Harrison’s win moves her PFL record to 10-0 with eight wins coming by way of stoppage.

The co-main event saw incredible back-and-forth lightweight action between Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Raush Manfio. With both men in win-or-go-home situations, they battled hard for three rounds. In the end, it was Manfio who took the split decision victory, earning three points and a Playoff berth in the division.

In the final featherweight bout of the PFL Regular Season, Movlid Khaybulaev defeated two-time PFL featherweight champion Lance Palmer via unanimous decision. Khaybulaev’s victory puts him in a third place tie with Bubba Jenkins in the featherweight Playoff standings. In an unprecedented scenario both Khaybulaev and Jenkins are even in every tiebreaker scenario, therefore the final seeding will be determined by coin flip.

The first fight of the main card saw heavyweight action as Denis Goltsov defeated Brandon Sayles via TKO in the third round. In victory, Goltsov earned four points, clinched the number two seed in the heavyweight division and ended Sayles Playoff hopes. Goltsov is now 5-1 over two PFL seasons, with four of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

“PFL 6 once again demonstrated that every fight matters. Tonight we saw spectacular performances from world class fighters as they made their final push to the 2021 PFL Playoffs,” said Peter Murray, PFL CEO. “This regular season has been rewarding to watch, and I look forward to seeing the continued action in the Playoffs starting on August 13.”

“Tonight the pressure could not be higher as the PFL Regular Season came to a thrilling close. The athletes laid it all on the line knowing that this was their final opportunity to earn a berth in the 2021 PFL Playoffs,” said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of PFL. “Our unique season formatting delivers excitement to the PFL audience at every event. Let’s go to the Playoffs!”



In earlier action, Bruno Cappelozza wasted no time in securing his spot in the PFL Playoffs, as he unloaded a barrage of punches on Muhammad DeReese, leading to a first round KO. Ante Delija meanwhile, won his fight against Chandler Cole by way of first round TKO.

With their respective victories, Cappelozza, Denis Goltsov and Delija have all clinched Playoff spots in the heavyweight division.



In women’s lightweight action, Larissa Pacheco finished Olena Kolesnyk by first round knockout, her sixth career win by knockout. The victory doubled Pacheco’s season point total to twelve, and she heads into the PFL Playoffs as the top seed in the division.

Genah Fabian continued her success in the PFL Regular Season with a second-round TKO over Julija Pajic, earning five points which brought her season point total to eight. With the victory, Fabian clinched her spot in the 2021 Playoffs.

Renan Ferreira vs Carl Seumanutafa went the distance in a heavyweight clash, with Ferreira prevailing via unanimous decision. Despite the win, Ferreira was eliminated from the PFL Playoffs.

Taylor Guardado defeated Laura Sanchez by unanimous decision, bringing her 2021 PFL Regular Season total to six points, and moving her pro record to 2-1.

The heavyweights kicked off the ESPN+ card, with Jamelle Jones defeating Klidson Abreu by first round TKO. Jones has his third straight first round knockout win and earned six points in the division, and as a result of Brandon Sayles loss takes the fourth seed in the Playoffs. In the first women’s lightweight matchup of the evening, Mariana Morais and Kaitlin Young went the distance, with Morais taking the split decision victory, and earning three points.

The 2021 Semifinal matchups in the heavyweight division will see the top-seeded Bruno Cappelozza against Jamelle Jones, and Denis Goltsov matched up with Ante Delija.

The 2021 Semifinal matchups in the women’s lightweight division will see the top seeded Larissa Pacheco against Taylor Guardado, and 2019 PFL champion Kayla Harrison will face Genah Fabian.

The 2021 Semifinal matchups in the lightweight division will see the top-seeded Loik Radzhabov against Alexander Martinez, and Clay Collard matched up with Raush Manfio.

The 2021 Semifinal matchups in the featherweight division will see Brendan Loughnane as the top seed and Chris Wade as the second seed. In an unprecedented scenario both Movlid Khaybulaev and Bubba Jenkins are even in every tiebreaker scenario, therefore, the final seeding for the third and fourth seeds will be determined by coin flip.

The PFL will return to action at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Florida on Friday, August 13 as the PFL playoffs commence with both the lightweight and featherweight divisions. With the conclusion of the PFL Regular Season, 24 fighters have qualified to continue their quest for $1 million dollars, but all that’s guaranteed is one more bout and each fighter faces a win-or-go-home scenario.

All PFL 2021 Season events are live in primetime on ESPN networks and streaming platforms, as well as on a wide and diverse group of premier global distribution partner platforms reaching 160 countries around the world.

PFL 6 COMPLETE RESULTS:

ESPN Card

Kayla Harrison def. Cindy Dandois by 1st round arm bar submission (4:44)

Raush Manfio def. Anthony Pettis by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lance Palmer by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Denis Goltsov def. Brandon Sayles by 3rd round TKO (1:24)

ESPN+ Card

Bruno Cappelozza def Muhammad DeReese by 1st round KO (2:21)

Larissa Pacheco def. Olena Kolesnyk by 1st round KO (4:48)

Ante Delija def. Chandler Cole by 1st round TKO (4:39)

Genah Fabian def. Julija Pajic by 2nd round TKO (4:16)

Renan Ferreira def. Carl Seumanutafa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Taylor Guardado def. Laura Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mariana Morais defeats Kaitlin Young by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29

Jamelle Jones def. Klidson Abreu by first round TKO (1:43)

PFL 2021 SEASON STANDINGS

Heavyweight Division

Women’s Lightweight Division

Lightweight Division

Featherweight Division