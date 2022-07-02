PFL 6 Results: Kayla Harrison Makes Quick Work of Kaitlin Young

The Professional Fighters League wrapped up the 2022 Regular Season with PFL 6 on Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison faced Kaitlin “The Striking Viking” Young in the fight card’s main event and put in a dominating performance.

After a brief feeling out period, Harrison changed levels and powered forward slamming Young to the canvas. She moved to side control. Young tried to use the cage with her feet to scramble free but Harrison maintained top position. She mounted Young and hammered away with right hands until the referee stopped the fight.

“The goal is to go out and dominate. Sometimes you just feel it,” Harrison said following the win.

Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young Highlights

THIS ONE IS OVER! 6 Point finish for Kayla Harrison! She is heading back to the #PFLPlayoffs!#2022PFL6 pic.twitter.com/nQktLRtJg2 — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 2, 2022

In the co-main event former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald faced Sadibou “The Swedish Denzel Washington” Sy in a must-win fight for Sy to advance to the playoffs.

MacDonald repeatedly tried to get the fight to the ground in the opening round but was unsuccessful. At distance, Sy regularly landed his jab and opened up a cup on the right cheek of MacDonald.

MacDonald continued to look to get the fight to the ground in the second frame. He closed the distance and clinched but was unable to put Sy on the canvas. Sy was able to separate with two minutes remaining in the round, but MacDonald was soon back in the clinch position pressing Sy against the cage.

MacDonald pressured Sy in the early going of the third round. He pushed forward behind punches and tied Sy up against the fence. Sy circled free but soon found himself in MacDonald’s clinch again. As they worked for position, Sy secured a takedown but was unable to keep MacDonald grounded. When MacDonald got to his feet, he connected with an accidental low blow. It was his second of the fight.

Sy was given time to recover and the fight resumed with 90 seconds remaining. Sy connected with a combination and MacDonald tied him up. Sy circled out but was unable to connect in the closing seconds.

After three rounds of fighting, the judges scored the bout for Sy by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. With the win, Sy secured a spot in the semifinals.

Former welterweight champion Ray Cooper III made quick work of Brett Cooper in other main card action. After stunning his opponent with punches, Cooper III unloaded combination after combination before targeting the body. Cooper covered up and eventually fell to the canvas after absorbing a body shot. Cooper III finished with punches.

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper Highlights

PFL 6 Official Results

MAIN CARD

Kayla Harrison def. Kaitlin Young by TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:35

Sadibou Sy def. Rory MacDonald by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ray Cooper III def. Brett Cooper via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:24

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Dilano Taylor via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:26

PRELIMINARY CARD