PFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero live results

The PFL hosts the last of its regular season events with the lightweights and the welterweights live from Atlanta. Holding the card up is 2022 lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier who is fighting Anthony Romero, both are looking to score enough points to advance to the playoffs.
In the co-main event is 2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy who faces Shane Mitchell with the same goal.
Follow along as the results are updated live.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero
Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell
Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa
Magomed Magomedkerimov def. David Zawada via TKO (punches) at 3:54 of Round 1
Magomed Umalatov def. Nayib Lopez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)
Clay Collard def. Stevie Ray via TKO (strikes) at 1:04 of Round 2
PRELIMINARY CARD
Carlos Leal defeated Dilano Taylor via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:13
Natan Schulte defeated Raush Manfio via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Bruno Miranda defeated Alexander Martinez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Solomon Renfro defeated Jarrah Al-Silawi via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:44
Brahyan Zurcher defeated Mike Bardsley via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:45
Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeated Lamar Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:35