HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones offers to help Zuckerberg train for potential fight with Musk: ‘I am Team Zuck’

featuredPFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero live results

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas moves to flyweight for UFC Paris fight

Josh Emmett, UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In

featuredUFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results: Three fighters miss weight

PFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero live results

June 23, 2023
NoNo Comments

The PFL hosts the last of its regular season events with the lightweights and the welterweights live from Atlanta. Holding the card up is 2022 lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier who is fighting Anthony Romero, both are looking to score enough points to advance to the playoffs.

In the co-main event is 2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy who faces Shane Mitchell with the same goal.

Follow along as the results are updated live.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero

Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell

Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. David Zawada via TKO (punches) at 3:54 of Round 1

Magomed Umalatov def. Nayib Lopez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Clay Collard def. Stevie Ray via TKO (strikes) at 1:04 of Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD

Carlos Leal defeated Dilano Taylor via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:13

Natan Schulte defeated Raush Manfio via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bruno Miranda defeated Alexander Martinez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Solomon Renfro defeated Jarrah Al-Silawi via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:44

Brahyan Zurcher defeated Mike Bardsley via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:45

Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeated Lamar Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:35

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker