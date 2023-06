PFL 6 Highlights: Brutal KOs light the night!

PFL 6 offered plenty of highlights with a fight card full of action. But it was some brutal knockouts that ruled the night in Atlanta, Ga.

Two standouts capped off the night with Sadibou Sy’s spinning wheel kick knockout and Olivier Aubin-Mercier’s main event finish.

PFL 6 (2023) Full Fight Highlights