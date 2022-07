PFL 6 Full Fight Card Video Highlights

The 2022 PFL Regular Season has come to a close! The Welterweights and Women’s Lightweights brought the action delivering spectacular finishes all night! Watch the best highlights from Martina Jindrova, Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, Magomed Umalatov, and more.

PFL 6 Results: Kayla Harrison Makes Quick Work of Kaitlin Young

(Video Courtesy of PFL MMA)