PFL 5 Weigh-in Results and Video

The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, held the official weigh-ins for PFL 5, as the second half of the 2021 PFL Regular Season rolls on. In the co-main event, welterweight star and former world champion Rory “The Red King” MacDonald will try to book his spot in the PFL playoffs when he faces Brazilian veteran Gleison Tibau. In the co-main event, 2019 PFL Welterweight Champion Ray Cooper III clashes with Russian brawler Nikolai Aleksakhin.

MacDonald, widely considered as one of the best 170-pounders in the world, weighed in at 171 pounds, as he looks to follow up on his dominant victory at PFL 2 earlier in the season. Tibau, meanwhile, came in at 170.6 pounds, and will try to get back on track and keep his PFL season alive.

Cooper III, tipped the scales at 171.8 pounds, missing the 170 pound limit. As a result, Cooper III will lose a point, bringing his season point total to five, and he cannot earn any points regardless of outcome as he looks to secure a return trip to the PFL post season. Standing in his way is Alesakhin, who weighed in at 169 pounds and is fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Alesakhin earned an automatic three points as a result of Copper III missing weight and can earn bonus points should he win by stoppage.

Also on the card is 2019 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Emiliano Sordi, who came in at 205 pounds, will try to move one step closer to another PFL championship run when he meets Dan Spohn, who weighed in at 205.6 pounds.

PFL 5 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of PFL)

OFFICIAL PFL 5 WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

ESPN2 Card

Welterweight Bout – Rory MacDonald 171 lbs vs. Gleison Tibau 170.6 lbs

Welterweight Bout – Ray Cooper III 171.8 lbs vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin 169 lbs

Light Heavyweight Bout – Emiliano Sordi 205 lbs vs. Dan Spohn 205.6 lbs

Light Heavyweight Bout – Cezar Ferreira 205.4 lbs vs Chris Camozzi 204.6 lbs

ESPN+ Card