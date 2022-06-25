PFL 5 Results: Stevie Ray cranks Anthony Pettis’ spine with twister

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) Regular Season continued with another action-packed night at PFL 5, at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The eleven-fight event featured bouts in the Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions, with nine fighters securing spots in the 2022 PFL Playoffs.

The night’s main event featured a pair of Brazilians, with 2021 PFL Heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza facing Matheus Scheffel. Scheffel, who came in as a significant underdog, took the fight to the reigning champion, and the victory via unanimous decision.

In the evening’s co-main event, Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray squared off in the final Lightweight division match. Ray came away with the upset victory via 2nd round submission, sending him to the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Despite the loss, Pettis holds on to the number 1 seed and has an immediate rematch against Ray, where the stakes will be even higher. The result eliminated 2021 PFL Lightweight champion Raush Manfio from the playoffs.

Stevie Ray submitted Anthony Pettis with a modified body lock 😲 #2022PFL5 pic.twitter.com/di9AmDLEet — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 25, 2022

After a torrid start to his 2022 PFL Regular Season, Renan Ferreira entered the SmartCage against Klidson Abreu. However, it was a dominant Abreu that came away with the upset victory, defeating Ferreira via unanimous decision. The victory is the 17th of Abreu’s career.

“Tonight the second half of the 2022 PFL Regular Season continued on ESPN from OTE Arena in Atlanta with major PFL Playoff implications,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL’s season format continues to deliver the best action to millions of MMA fans across the globe as each fight is truly a must win.”

“The athletes in PFL’s Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions showcased what it takes to be a champion,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “The 2022 PFL Playoff positions were on the line tonight and as is always the case in the PFL, the fighters rose to the occasion and put on an electrifying show for our fans.”

2021 PFL Featherweight Runner-Up Chris Wade made fast work of Kyle Bochniak, with a quick-six first round TKO, securing the top seed in the 2022 Featherweight division. Wade will face Brendan Loughnane in the 2022 PFL Playoffs in a highly anticipated fight between two Featherweight division stars.

Further action saw 2021 Runner-Up Denis Ante Delija 2021 square off with Shelton Graves. The competitive contest resulted in Delija coming away with the win by unanimous decision, earning a spot in the PFL Heavyweight playoffs.

Bubba Jenkins faced Reinaldo Ekson in a Featherweight bout that went the three-round distance. Jenkins earned the victory via unanimous decision and punched his ticket to the 2022 PFL Playoffs for a second consecutive season. He now will look to take the next step and advance to the PFL World Championship.

To begin the main card on ESPN, two-time Heavyweight Semifinalist Denis Goltsov matched up with Maurice Greene. Goltsov won the bout via unanimous decision and clinched his spot in the 2022 PFL Playoffs for the third straight season with 9 total points.

Two-time PFL Featherweight champion Lance Palmer snapped a three-fight losing streak by defeating Sheymon Moraes via unanimous decision, earning 3 points in the division. The result clinched a playoff spot for Brendan Loughnane.

In the first Heavyweight contest of the night, Juan Adams defeated Sam Kei by 2nd round TKO, and earned five points in the Heavyweight division.The knockout was the ninth of Adams career.

Featherweight Ryoji Kudo made a statement against Alejandro Fores with a first-round knockout that earned him six points in the division and propelled him into the Featherweight playoffs. Kudo got the seventh knockout of his career and will look to build on his momentum.

Kicking off the card on ESPN+, Manchester native Brendan Loughnane defeated Ago Huskic via unanimous decision beginning the evenings Featherweight action. Loughnane, a 2021 PFL Semifinalist, earned three points in the standings with the result.

The PFL returns to Overtime Elite Arena next Friday, July 1 as the league’s Women’s Lightweights and Welterweights take the SmartCage to make their final attempt to punch their ticket to the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Two-time PFL Women’s Lightweight champion Kayla Harrison will look to earn another victory and advance to the Playoffs for a chance to become a three-time champion. Meanwhile, Rory MacDonald will look to continue his strong start in the Welterweight division and cement his spot amongst the top 4 in the division in pursuit of the $1 million prize.