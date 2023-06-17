PFL 5 Results & Highlights: Champ Larissa Pacheco clinches No. 1 seed

PRESS RELEASE: ATLANTA, GEORGIA – The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, kicked off the second half of the 2023 PFL Regular Season with PFL ATL: Heavyweight and Women’s Featherweight at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

In the main event, Ante Delija defeated Maurice Greene by unanimous decision, but came up short in making the playoffs.

The co-main event saw 2022 PFL World Champion Larissa Pacheco take care of business by stopping Amber Leibrock in just 45 seconds. She clinched the number 1 seed in the Women’s Featherweight Standings and earn another PFL Playoffs berth. In spite of the loss, Leibrock also earned her spot in the post-season.

Denis Goltsov, Renan Ferreira, Marcelo Nunes, and Jordan Heiderman all scored impressive knockout wins to earn their respective spots in the Heavyweight semifinals.

Marina Mokhnatikina and Olena Kolesnyk also scored big wins to punch their tickets to the PFL Playoffs.

In Amateur Lightweight action, Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, scored his fourth-straight first-round stoppage win, knocking out Travell Miller to improve to 3-0 inside the PFL SmartCage and 4-1 in his amateur career.

2023 PFL ATL: Heavyweight & Women’s Featherweight Results

ESPN Card

Ante Delija def. Maurice Greene by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Larissa Pacheco def. Amber Leibrock by TKO (punches) at 0:45 of Round 1

Renan Ferreira def. Matheus Scheffel by KO (punch) at 0:50 of Round 1

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Travell Miller by KO (punches) at 1:27 of Round 1

Aspen Ladd def. Karolina Sobek by submission (armbar) at 4:57 of Round 2

ESPN+ Card

Denis Goltsov def. Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 0:18 of Round 1

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Evelyn Martins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcelo Nunes def. Danilo Marques by KO (punch) at 3:40 of Round 1

Julia Budd def. Martina Jindrova by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Olena Kolesnyk def. Yoko Higashi by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jordan Heiderman def. Patrick Brady by TKO (injury) at 2:26 of Round 1

Isaiah Pinson def. Denzel Freeman by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

