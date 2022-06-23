PFL 5: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel weigh-in results

Heavyweights and featherweights stepped on the scales on Thursday morning ahead of the fifth show in the Professional Fighters League regular season. All fighters made weight with the reigning heavyweight champion, Bruno Cappelozza weighing in last at 237.2 pounds. His opponent, Matheus Scheffel weighed in at 254 pounds.

The featherweight featured fight between Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray is also official with the former UFC champion making weight at 155.4 pounds and his opponent at 155.6 pounds.

Here are the full results.

PFL 5 ESPN card

Bruno Cappelozza (237.2) vs. Matheus Scheffel (254)

Anthony Pettis (155.4) vs. Stevie Ray (155.6)

Renan Ferreira (261.2) vs. Klidson Abreu (258)

Chris Wade (145.6) vs. Kyle Bochniak (145.8 )

Ante Delija (246.8) vs. Shelton Graves (265.6)

Bubba Jenkins (145.8) vs. Reinaldo Ekson (145.2)

Denis Goltsov (244.2) vs. Maurice Greene (241.4)

PFL 5 ESPN+ card

Lance Palmer (145.8) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145.6)

Sam Kei (240) vs. Juan Adams (266)

Alejandro Flores (145.8) vs. Ryoji Kudo (145.4)

Brendan Loughnane (145.8) vs. Ago Huskic (145.4)

PFL 5 takes place on Friday and airs on ESPN+ and ESPN.