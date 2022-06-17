PFL 4 Weigh-in Results and Video

The Professional Fighters League begins the second half of the 2022 Regular Season with PFL 4, featuring matchups in the Lightweight and Light Heavyweight divisions. In the main event, Lightweight contenders look to secure a spot in the 2022 PFL Playoffs, as “Cassius” Clay Collard of the United States faces Alexander Martinez of Paraguay.



Fan-favorite Collard came in at 155.2 pounds as he looks to punch his ticket to the PFL Playoffs for a second consecutive season. Collard was victorious in his 2022 season debut winning a unanimous decision in a fight of the year candidate against, veteran Jeremy Stephens. Collard earned 3 points in the lightweight rankings with the victory. Martinez, meanwhile, came in at 155.8 pounds as he tries to also book a return trip to the PFL Playoffs. Martinez picked up a unanimous decision win over Stevie Ray at PFL 1 in April.



In the co-main event, 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Antonio “Shoeface” Carlos Jr. of Brazil faces compatriot Bruce “Soldado de Cristo” Souto in a Light Heavyweight contest. Carlos Jr. weighed in at 205.8 pounds. After a spectacular submission win over Delan Monte in the reigning champions season debut, Carlos Jr. is in prime position for another semifinal appearance. A win at PFL 4 will likely secure his place and move him a step closer to back-to-back titles. Souto, meanwhile, 205.2 pounds, will try to salvage a spot in the semifinals. The PFL Challenger Series contract winner came up short in his season debut but will look to bounce back against the reigning 205-pound champion.



Also on the card, 2021 PFL Lightweight Champion Raush “Warhorse” Manfio of Brazil (155.8 pounds) faces Olivier Aubin-Mercier of Canada (155.8 pounds) and Jeremy ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens of the USA (156-pounds) takes on Myles “Magic” Price of Ireland (155.2 pounds).



Due to complications during his weight cut Bruno Miranda will be replaced by PFL alternate Jake Childress. Childress will step into the SmartCage against Nate Jennerman in the first bout of the night.

PFL 4 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video:

(Video Courtesy of PFL)

Official PFL 4 Weigh-in Results:

ESPN Card

Lightweight

Clay Collard (155.2 lbs.) vs. Alexander Martinez (155.8 lbs.)



Light Heavyweight:

Antonio Carlos Jr. (205.8 lbs.) vs. Bruce Souto (205.2 lbs.)



Lightweight:

Raush Manfio (155.8 lbs.) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.8 lbs.)



Lightweight:

Jeremy Stephens (156 lbs.) vs. Myles Price (155.2 lbs.)

ESPN+ Card

Light Heavyweight:

Omari Akhmedov (203.2 lbs.) vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis (204 lbs.)

Lightweight:

Natan Schulte (156 lbs.) vs. Marcin Held (155.6 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight:

Emiliano Sordi (204.8 lbs.) vs. Delan Monte (205.6 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight:

Robert Wilkinson (206 lbs.) vs. Viktor Pesta (205.8 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight:

Marthin Hamlet (205.6 lbs.) vs. Josh Silveira (205.6 lbs.)

Lightweight Showcase Bout: