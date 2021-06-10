PFL 4 Weigh-in Results and Video

Boxing champion Claressa Shields is set to make her MMA debut on Thursday at PFL 4 in Atlantic City against Brittney Elkin. On Wednesday, all the athletes competing on Thursday’s fight card officially weighed in.

After some last-minute changes to the fight card, Shields’ MMA debut will serves as the main event. Shields tipped the scales at 154.8 pounds while Elkin weighed in at 155.4 pounds.

PFL 4 takes place at Oceaon Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The main card airs on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The preliminary fight card on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

(Courtesy of PFL)

PFL 4 Official Weigh-in Results:

Claressa Shields (154.8) vs. Brittney Elkin (155.4)

Clay Collard (155.8) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (159.4)*

Bubba Jenkins (145.6) vs. Bobby Moffett (146)

Brendan Loughnane (146) vs. Tyler Diamond (145.6)

Alex Martinez (156) vs. Natan Schulte (156)

Marcin Held (155.6) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.4)

Akhmed Aliev (155.6) vs. Loik Radzhabov (156)

Jesse Stirn (146.8)** vs. Sheymon Moraes (146)

Chris Wade (146) vs. Arman Ospanov (144.8)

*Lutterbach missed weight by 3.4 pounds

**Stirn missed weight by 0.8 pounds