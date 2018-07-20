PFL 4 Results & Highlights: Lance Palmer Wins Again as Featherweight Ranks Take Shape

Professional Fighters League hosted PFL4 on Thursday at NYCB LIVE, the home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y. PFL4 was a high-stakes fight night on the road to the playoffs as fighters battled to clinch a spot in the postseason line-up. With a shot at the $10 million prize pool on the line, as combatants looked for early and decisive wins.

After controlling his opponent for the first two rounds, Lance Palmer forced Juma Tuerxun to tap after locking in a neck crank at 4:34 of the third round. Palmer’s victory earns him four points on the night leaving him with nine points overall and positioning him well for one of the top seeds in the playoffs.

“The Party” was all business tonight! @LancePalmer scores a third round submission finish and earns 4 points. #PFL4 pic.twitter.com/FPezlxCZig — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) July 20, 2018

Andre Harrison turned in a dominating performance in front of the hometown crowd, controlling Nazareno Melagarie all three rounds, earning him a unanimous decision victory. With an additional three points, Harrison clinches a spot in the playoffs as he continues his quest to become the PFL 2018 Champion and earning $1 million dollars.

Your winner and still undefeated, Andre Harrison! He earns 3 points with a unanimous decision win. @Drethebull #PFL4 pic.twitter.com/WowZHkX7Ej — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) July 20, 2018

Throughout the first half of the regular season, PFL fighters have demonstrated that every second counts in the cage, and PFL4 was no different. Steven Siler took down Alexandre Almeida within before the minute-mark in the first round, clinching the number one seed in the featherweight division, and both Philipe Lins and Kelvin Tiller prevailed in their second rounds after their opponents gained the early advantage, earning spots in the playoffs.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Insists He’s Fighting Tyron Woodley, but Has a Plan B

“Our true sport MMA format has consistently delivered make-or-break action, and our second line-up of featherweight and heavyweight fighters did not disappoint,” said Carlos Silva, League President of the PFL. “Every round matters in the PFL and our fighters always enter the cage with a hunger to prove themselves and clinch a spot in the December 31st championship event. We can expect the same level of intensity at PFL5 on August 2nd, when we will be back on Long Island.”

Season standings after PFL 4:

Featherweight:

Steven Siler: 12 Lance Palmer: 9 Andre Harrison: 6 Timur Valiev: 6 Alexandre Almeida: 6 Max Coga: 4 Nazareno Malegarie: 3 Magomed Idrisov: 0 Lee Coville: 0 Jumabieke Tuerxun: 0 Marcos Galvao: 0 Bekbulat Magomedov: 0

Heavyweight:

Francimar Barroso: 12 Kelvin Tiller: 11 Philipe Lins: 8 Jack May: 6 Alex Nicholson: 5 Valdrin Istrefi: 5 Jared Rosholt: 3 Josh Copeland: 3 Jake Heun: 0 Caio Alencar: 0 Shawn Jordan: 0 Daniel Gallemore: 0

PFL 4 Full Results: