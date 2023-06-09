PFL 4: Jesus Pinedo upsets, bumps Brendan Loughnane from PFL season & full results

On Thursday in Atlanta, GA the PFL hosted its last regular season event for the featherweights and light heavyweights. The card solidified four athletes who will advance to the 2023 playoffs sent for July in Texas.

In the main event, 2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane was upset by Jesus Pinedo who not only KO’d the heavy favorite, but knocked him out of the season altogether. Joining Pinedo in the playoffs are Movlid Khaybulaev, Gabriel Braga, and Bubba Jenkins.

The light heavyweights had a unique season so far after many of the athletes competing in PFL 1 were removed from the season after a massive PED scandal rocked the promotion prompting 10 athletes to be suspended. One of those was 2022 champion Robert Wilkinson who was slated to headline the card. Now the season is wide open for the taking. In the light heavyweight headliner, former champion Marthin Hamlet defeated Sam Kei to secure his playoff spot. Joining him is Impa Kasanganay, Joshua Silveria and Ty Flores

PFL 4 FULL RESULTS

Main Card

Jesus Pinedo def. Brendan Loughnane via TKO (knee and punches) — Round 1, 1:34

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Tyler Diamond via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 4:23

Marthin Hamlet def. Sam Kei via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bubba Jenkins def. Jo Sungbin via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:25

Josh Silveira def. Delan Monte via TKO (knee injury) – Round 1, 1:30

Preliminary Card

Gabriel Braga def. Marlon Moraes via KO (punch) – Round 1, 3:02 |

Ty Flores def. Dan Spohn via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Chris Wade def. Ryoji Kudo via submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 4:15

Impa Kasanganay def. Tim Caron via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:52

Andrew Sanchez def. Taylor Johnson via split decision (29-27, 27-29, 29-27)

Abigail Montes def. Brandy Hester via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 1, 3:06

Alexei Pergande def. Akeem Bashir via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 3:14