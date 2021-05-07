PFL 3 Results: Renan Ferreira KOs Fabricio Werdum, Kayla Harrison dominates

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) delivered another eventful fight night in the 2021 season as PFL 3 emanated from the PFL regular season bubble located in Ocean City Casino Resort, Atlantic City, N.J. The ten-fight event featured an improbable upset from Renan Ferreira, a dominant performance by Kayla Harrison, and record breaking performances by both Larissa Pacheco and Bruno Cappelozza.

Entering as a significant underdog, Renan Ferreira pulled off a massive upset and defeated preseason favorite Fabricio Werdum, landing a barrage of shots on the ground to get the TKO finish and spoiling Werdum’s highly anticipated PFL debut. In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison made quick work of her opponent Mariana Morais with a ruthless heavy ground and pound 1st round TKO (1:23), as she started her mission to capture her second-straight PFL Women’s Lightweight title. In an explosive performance, Larissa Pacheco soared to victory and set a PFL Women’s Lightweight record for the fastest stoppage time with a first round knockout (:51) over Julija Pajic. Bruno Cappelozza, meanwhile, landed a ferocious flurry of punches, resulting in a first round knockout (:46) over Ante Delija and set the record for the fastest stoppage in PFL Heavyweight history.

“In our third event of the season, we saw dazzling performances from Larissa Pacheco and Bruno Cappelozza, and Kayla Harrison extending her undefeated MMA record,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “Tonight’s fighters put on a dynamic show for our fans worldwide and yet again demonstrated how every fight matters. Our product continues to evolve the sport of MMA with our enhanced technology features including live integrations and graphics which give our fans unprecedented content. I am eager to watch the remaining regular season unfold on June 10.”

“PFL 3 didn’t skip a beat as our Heavyweights and Women’s Lightweights brought forth the thunder and displayed a phenomenal action-packed night for MMA fans worldwide,” said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of the PFL. “Our world-class fighters have been put to the test and they have not disappointed. Their passion, resilience, and will to win has been rewarding to watch as the road to six 1 million-dollar prizes continues. I look forward to watching the regular season resume in June starting with round 2 of our Featherweights and Lightweights.”

In a highly intriguing matchup, Brandon Sayles overpowered Mohammed Usman with a 2nd round technical submission in his PFL debut, and was awarded five points in the Heavyweight division. The first heavyweight bout of the regular season featured 2019 PFL Heavyweight Semifinalist Denis Goltsov who relentlessly landed powerful shots on Muhammed DeReese and secured a quick six points via a first round knockout. Genah Fabian, meanwhile overpowered Laura Sanchez and was declared victorious by unanimous decision, moving her overall PFL record to 2-1. In a fierce striking matchup, Kaitlin Young defeated Cindy Dandois by unanimous decision in her PFL debut.

Starting off the ESPN+ card, Magomed Umalatov defeated Kyron Bowen in commanding fashion with a 2nd round TKO (:07) in a Welterweight showcase bout. While the fight did not count towards the PFL Welterweight division standings, Umalatov remained undefeated in his MMA career. In a hard fought battle, Taylor Guardado earned her first MMA victory in her PFL debut as she defeated Olena Kolesnyk by unanimous decision. Guardado captured 3 points in the Women’s Lightweight division.

The PFL action returns to Ocean City Casino Resort on Thursday night, June 10, with the final regular season matchups for the Featherweights and Lightweights. After a theme of upsets occurred in the first series, Clay Collard, Bubba Jenkins and Marcin Held look to continue their momentum. Meanwhile, Anthony Pettis and former PFL champions Lance Palmer and Natan Schulte look to bounce back after suffering a defeat in their first go.

Complete 2021 PFL 3 Results:

Renan Ferreira def. Fabricio Werdum by 1st round KO (2:32)

Kayla Harrison def. Mariana Morais by 1st round TKO (1:23)

Brandon Sayles def. Mohammed Usman by 2nd round technical submission (rear naked choke – 3:42)

Larissa Pacheco def. Julija Pajic by 1st round TKO (0:51)

Bruno Cappelozza def. Ante Delija by 1st round KO (0:46)

Kaitlin young def. Cindy Dandois by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Genah Fabian def. Laura Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Denis Goltsov def. Muhammed DeReese by 1st round knockout (4:21)

Taylor Guardado def. Olena Kolesnyk by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-27, 30-26)

Magomed Umalatov def. Kyron Bowen by 2nd round TKO (0:07) in a PFL Welterweight Showcase Bout

PFL 2021 SEASON STANDINGS

HEAVYWEIGHTS

WOMEN’S LIGHTWEIGHTS