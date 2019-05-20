PFL 2018 heavyweight champion Philipe Lins injured, out of 2019 season

PFL 2018 heavyweight champion Philipe Lins is out for the 2019 season because of injury. Lins has been replaced on the 2019 PFL season roster by Zeke Tuinei-Wily because of an undisclosed injury that will not allow him to compete.

The 2018 heavyweight champion rode a four-fight unbeaten streak to the inaugural PFL heavyweight title and the $1 million championship prize. The League wishes Lins a speedy recovery.

Wily is a former Division I football player from the University of Utah. He is 3-1 as a professional mixed martial artist and will be taking on former Olympic Judo gold medalist Satoshi Ishii at PFL3 on Thursday, June 6, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

PFL3 will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes and will be streamed on ESPN+.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach believes Conor McGregor is still his biggest threat

Watch Philipe Lins defeat Josh Copeland for the 2018 PFL heavyweight championship

(Courtesy of PFL MMA)