PFL 2, 2023 Full Video Highlights and Results

The Professional Fighters League continued their 2023 Regular Season with PFL 2, which featured bouts in the Women’s Featherweight and Heavyweight divisions.

The main event saw 2022 PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Larissa Pacheco grind out a unanimous decision victory over women’s MMA pioneer Julia “The Jewel” Budd.

The co-main event saw the return of 2021 PFL Heavyweight Champion Bruno Cappelozza, who rocketed up the Heavyweight standings with a first-round TKO victory over Matheus Scheffel in a 2022 Regular Season rematch.

In an Amateur Lightweight showcase bout, Biaggio Ali Walsh improved to 2-0 inside the PFL SmartCage with a first-round TKO win over Isaiah Figueroa.

The undercard also saw some exciting stoppages, with Amber Leibrock and Maurice Greene both scoring massive TKO wins.

PFL 2, 2023 Video Highlights

PFL 2, 2023 Official Results

ESPN 2 Card

Women’s Featherweight:

Larissa Pacheco def. Julia Budd by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Heavyweight:

Bruno Cappelozza def. Matheus Scheffel by TKO (Punch) at 2:15 of Round 1

Women’s Featherweight:

Olena Kolesnyk def. Aspen Ladd by Majority Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Amateur Lightweight:

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Isaiah Figueroa by TKO (Punches) at 1:42 of Round 1

ESPN+ Card

Heavyweight:

Rizvan Kuniev def. Renan Ferreira by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Heavyweight:

Maurice Greene def. Marcelo Nunes by TKO (punches) at 1:20 of Round 2

Heavyweight:

Danilo Marques def. Yorgan De Castro by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Women’s Featherweight:

Amber Leibrock def. Martina Jindrova by KO (head kick) at 2:19 of Round 1

Women’s Featherweight:

Evelyn Martins def. Karolina Sobek by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Featherweight:

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Yoko Higashi by TKO (Strikes) at 1:29 of Round 2