PFL 10 Results: Ray Cooper III Leads the Charge to the Championship Round

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) finished their third of three playoff events leading up to the 2018 Championship with a 12-bout card at Washington, D.C.’s brand new Entertainment and Sports Arena on Saturday. Two fighters from each the welterweight and middleweight divisions secured their spots in the upcoming 2018 Championship at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve for a chance to win their share of $10M.

“After two fantastic playoff events in New Orleans and Long Beach, we were happy to put on another great show for our fans here in our home town of Washington, D.C.,” said PFL President Carlos Silva. “Every division is now finalized, and we could not be more excited for the 2018 Championship in New York City.”

Russian Magomed Magomedkerimov earned his 2018 Championship birth first after beginning his night with a unanimous decision win over Ukrainian Pavlo Kusch in his welterweight quarterfinal match. Magomedkerimov then kicked off the semis with a bang, finishing Serbian Bojan Velickovic with a second-round TKO.

Booking a trip to #NYC on #NYE! Welterweight Semifinal: #3 seed Magomed Magomedkerimov defeats #7 seed Bojan Velickovic by TKO in Round 2. Magomedkerimov advances to the PFL 2018 Championship at @HuluTheaterMSG for a shot at $1 Million! #PFLPlayoffs #MMA @serbian_steel pic.twitter.com/ngFF7PUrKO — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) October 21, 2018

American Louis Taylor then secured his spot in the 2018 Championship after a night that included a unanimous decision victory over fellow countryman Rex Harris in the middleweight quarterfinals, followed by a technical draw with Boston native John Howard in the semis that saw him advance by tiebreaker.

From Chi-town to the Big Apple! Middleweight Semifinal: #2 Louis Taylor defeats #6 John Howard by Technical Draw. Taylor advances by 1st Rd tiebreaker to the PFL 2018 Championship on #NYE at @HuluTheaterMSG for a shot at $1 Million! #PFLPlayoffs @louistaylor064 @JohnDoomsday pic.twitter.com/IS99AUo7gz — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) October 21, 2018

Top-seed Ray Cooper III continued his streak of dominance in the welterweight division, first stopping Jake Shields for the second time this year, this time in the quarterfinals, via TKO in the first round. Cooper’s heavy hands remained on display in the semifinals, as he emerged victorious via another first-round TKO over Brazilian Handesson Ferreira.

The Braddah Boy cannot be contained! Welterweight Semifinal: #1 seed Ray Cooper III defeats #5 seed Handesson Ferreira by TKO in Round 1. Cooper advances to the PFL 2018 Championship at @HuluTheaterMSG for a shot at $1 Million! #PFLPlayoffs #MMA @HFboydoido pic.twitter.com/Sr71Se3ljm — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) October 21, 2018

To culminate the night, German Abus Magomedov defeated Swedish kickboxer Sadibou Sy by unanimous decision to earn his 2018 Championship birth after getting by Russian Gasan Umalatov by tie-breaker after a majority in the middleweight quarterfinals.

A number one. Top of the heap! Middleweight Semifinal: #1 seed Abus Magomedov defeats #5 seed Sadibou Sy by Unanimous Decision. Magomedov advances to the PFL 2018 Championship on #NYE in #NYC at @HuluTheaterMSG for a shot at $1 Million! #PFLPlayoffs @OfficialAbus pic.twitter.com/NsBC4xeCWa — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) October 21, 2018

“It is an amazing feeling to have finally gotten down to the final 12 fighters,” said PFL President of Fighting Operations Ray Sefo. “I am beyond thrilled to watch all the finalists compete at the 2018 Championship for $1 million and the PFL belt.”

PFL Playoffs 2018: PFL 10 Post-Fight Show

(Courtesy of PFL MMA)