PFL 1 Official Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Hit Their Mark

The Professional Fighters League gets their much-awaited 2023 Regular Season going with PFL 1, featuring must-see matchups in the Featherweight and Light Heavyweight divisions. In the main event, 2022 PFL Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane of the United Kingdom faces former world champion Marlon “Magic” Moraes of Brazil.



Loughnane, who weighed in at 146.0-pounds, is coming off a storybook campaign that saw him capture the PFL Featherweight Championship for the first time in his career. The Manchester, United Kingdom native begins his quest for back-to-back championships on Saturday night. Moraes, meanwhile, weighed in at 145.4-pounds for his PFL Regular Season debut. The former World Series of Fighting Champion looks to return to championship form and add another title to his collection.



In the co-main event, 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion “Razor” Rob Wilkinson of Australia takes on former world title challenger Thiago “Maretta” Santos of Brazil. Wilkinson weighed in at 205.4-pounds and starts off his campaign for a championship repeat. The Aussie impressed in his maiden PFL season, going undefeated en route to the title. Santos, meanwhile, weighed in at 206.0-pounds, as he makes his PFL SmartCage debut. One of the PFL’s biggest off-season signings, Santos adds even more talent to an already deep Light Heavyweight division.



In further action, a pair of Light Heavyweights are set to make their PFL Regular Season debuts, as Poland’s Krzysztof Jotko faces Ireland’s Will Fleury. Jotko, who weighed in at 205.4-pounds, comes to the PFL after a nine-year stint with the UFC that saw him compile an 11-6 record. Fleury, who made his first PFL appearance in a showcase bout last season, weighed in at 205.6-pounds for his return to the SmartCage.



Also on the card, top Featherweight contenders collide, as 2021 PFL Featherweight Champion Movlid “Killer” Khaybulaev of Russia takes on 2022 semifinalist Ryoji Kudo of Japan. Khaybulaev, who missed the entire 2022 Season, weighed in at 145.8-pounds in his PFL return. Kudo, who competes in his second-straight PFL season, weighed in at 146.0-pounds.



Former Featherweight finalists kick off the main card, as 2021 runner-up Chris “The Long Island Assassin” Wade meets 2022 runner-up Bubba “Bad Man” Jenkins. Wade weighed in at 145.6-pounds as he begins his fifth PFL season. Jenkins, meanwhile, weighed in at 146.0-pounds as he continues his quest for a PFL title.

PFL 1 2023 Official Weigh-In Results:

ESPN Card

Featherweight:

Brendan Loughnane (146.0 lbs) vs. Marlon Moraes (145.4 lbs)

Brendan Loughnane (146.0 lbs) vs. Marlon Moraes (145.4 lbs) Light Heavyweight:

Rob Wilkinson (205.4 lbs) vs. Thiago Santos (206.0 lbs)

Rob Wilkinson (205.4 lbs) vs. Thiago Santos (206.0 lbs) Light Heavyweight:

Krzysztof Jotko (205.4 lbs) vs. Will Fleury (205.6 lbs)

Krzysztof Jotko (205.4 lbs) vs. Will Fleury (205.6 lbs) Featherweight:

Movlid Khaybulaev (145.8 lbs) vs. Ryoji Kudo (146.0 lbs)

Movlid Khaybulaev (145.8 lbs) vs. Ryoji Kudo (146.0 lbs) Featherweight:

Chris Wade (145.6 lbs) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146.0 lbs)