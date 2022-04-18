HOT OFF THE WIRE
PFL 1: Jeremy Stephens isn’t bothered by Clay Collard’s trash talk ‘I’m gonna s**t all over him’

April 18, 2022
Jeremy Stephens’ exit from the UFC was a dramatic one, to say the least. But the fan-favorite fighter has landed with the Professional Fighters League where he’ll make his promotional debut against Clay Collard on Wednesday.

On Monday he spoke with the media during a virtual media day where he addressed some of the trash talk that Collard has been spewing ahead of their match.

Before Stephens stepped up to the microphone, Collard had a chance to speak about their potential matchup.

Collard called himself the “more technical” fighter and predicted a long night for Stephens.

When Stephens was asked what he thought of those comments by Collard he simply laughed and said, “That’s cute.”

Additionally, Collard called Stephens’ controversial face-off shove of Drakkar Klose “kid shit” and called himself a “professional” fighter.

“Well, I’m gonna shit all over him so ….” Stephens said. “It is what it is. I’m here, that’s the past, you know, I’m here fully present so let’s go. We’ll find out Wednesday if he’s going to be talking that shit inside the Octagon.”

PFL 1 takes place on Wednesday, with the prelims streaming on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the main card also streaming on ESPN+ and airing on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

