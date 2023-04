PFL 1: Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes results

The 2023 season kicked off in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday night with the light heavyweights and the featherweights. In the main event is the 2022 champion Brendan Loughnane taking on former UFC veteran Marlon Moraes. In the co-main event in 2022 light heavyweight champion, Rob Wilkinson is taking on former UFC fighter Thiago Santos making his promotional debut.

2023 PFL 1 full fight card

Main card

Brendan Loughnane defeated Marlon Moraes via TKO, Round 2 – 1:11

Rob Wilkinson defeated Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Will Fleury defeated Krzysztof Jotko via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Ryoji Kudo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bubba Jenkins defeated Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Prelims