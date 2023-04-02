PFL 1, 2023: Full Fight Video Highlights

The 2023 PFL Season is officially underway! Check out the best moments featuring the featherweights and light heavyweights!

The Professional Fighters League returned to action with the highly anticipated 2023 PFL Regular Season, live from the The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas. The eleven-fight card featured the Featherweight and Light Heavyweight divisions, with statement wins from Brendan Loughnane, Rob Wilkinson, Marthin Hamlet and Joshua Silveria.

PFL 1 Video Highlights

PFL1, 2023: Official Results

Main card

Brendan Loughnane defeated Marlon Moraes via TKO, Round 2 – 1:11

Rob Wilkinson defeated Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Will Fleury defeated Krzysztof Jotko via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Ryoji Kudo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bubba Jenkins defeated Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Prelims