PFL 1, 2023: Full Fight Video Highlights

April 2, 2023
No Comments

The 2023 PFL Season is officially underway! Check out the best moments featuring the featherweights and light heavyweights!

The Professional Fighters League returned to action with the highly anticipated 2023 PFL Regular Season, live from the The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas. The eleven-fight card featured the Featherweight and Light Heavyweight divisions, with statement wins from Brendan Loughnane, Rob Wilkinson, Marthin Hamlet and Joshua Silveria. 

PFL 1 Video Highlights

” width=”750″ height=”422″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=“allowfullscreen”>

PFL1, 2023: Official Results

Main card

  • Brendan Loughnane defeated Marlon Moraes via TKO, Round 2 – 1:11
  • Rob Wilkinson defeated Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Will Fleury defeated Krzysztof Jotko via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
  • Movlid Khaybulaev def. Ryoji Kudo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Bubba Jenkins defeated Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Prelims

  • Marthin Hamlet defeated Mohammad Fakhreddine via submission (face crank) – Round 1, 1:05
  • Josh Silveria defeated Sam Kei via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 2:46
  • Alejandro Flores defeated Daniel Torres via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Gabriel Braga defeated Jesus Pinedo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
  • Ty Flores defeated Delan Monte via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
  • Impa Kasanganay defeated Cory Hendricks via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

