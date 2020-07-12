Petr Yan: Nothing but respect for Jose Aldo (UFC 251 post-fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 12, 2020
Hear everything newly crowned bantamweight champion Petr Yan had to say after his victory over Jose Aldo at the UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Yan stopped the former featherweight kingpin in the fifth round on Saturday to capture the vacant title. 

With the win, Yan extended his winning streak to ten consecutive fights.  The Russian hasn’t been defeated since 2016.  There is a lone loss on his record and it was by split decision. 

