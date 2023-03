Petr Yan shoves Merab Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Fight Night Face-Offs | Video

Things got heated between Saturdays’s UFC main event fighters, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili, during the face-offs following the official weigh-in.

Yan (16-4) is the former bantamweight champion looking to rebound after back-to-back split decision losses. Dvalishvili (15-4 ) is ranked No. 3 in the division and is riding an eight-fight winning streak.

