Petr Yan Knocks Out Teruto Ishihara in Octagon Debut (UFC Singapore Highlights)

Check out highlights as Petr Yan lands a brutal backfist and finishes Teruto Ishihara at UFC Fight Night 132 on Saturday in Singapore.

The UFC takes a week off following UFC Fight Night 132 before hosting back-to-back nights during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale takes place on Friday, July 6, before heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 on Saturday, July 7.

