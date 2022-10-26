HOT OFF THE WIRE

Petr Yan is so disappointed with loss to Sean O’Malley that’s he’s considering leaving the UFC

October 26, 2022
No Comments

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost a controversial split decision to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 and is so upset that he’s thinking about leaving the organization. At least that’s what former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is hearing.

“Petr Yan is so disappointed in this decision, Petr Yan is so disappointed in the decision against Aljo, that I’m hearing word this guy may want to look at something different down the line in terms of his career because he just does not feel like … maybe the organization doesn’t have his back. It’s crazy,” Cormier told his ESPN co-host Ryan Clark.

Yan (16-4) has lost three of his last four fights. He lost the 135-pound championship to Aljamain Sterling by disqualification at UFC 259. He won the interim title in his next outing by defeating Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision at UFC 267 setting up a rematch with Sterling. Sterling retained the title by split decision.

Yan was then lined up against O’Malley and the fight went to another split decision that landed in O’Malley’s favor. Most fighters that have weighed in on the decision scored the fight for Yan, including Cormier.

