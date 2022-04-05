Petr Yan: After Saturday, ‘this clown’ Aljamain Sterling ‘will be forgotten’

Interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan plans to defeat current titleholder Aljamain Sterling in their title unification rematch at UFC 273 on April 9th.

The two first fought at UFC 259 in March 2021 with Sterling walking away with the belt after Yan was disqualified for delivering an illegal knee. Sterling hasn’t fought since becoming champion. He’s been sidelined with neck issues, but in his absence, Yan captured the interim championship ensuring a rematch.

‘No Mercy’ expects to decisively defeat Sterling in the rematch on Saturday that everyone forgets about ‘Funk Master.’

“Just imagine. He’s tired of thinking about me. I didn’t think about him at all,” Yan said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“He had this long layoff. I had a different opponent. I fought. Now he’s my next target that I’m going to beat up. And after the fight Saturday night everyone’s going to forget about him and the clowns are going to be forgotten.”

“He’s a clown,” said Yan. “He’s just trying to sell the pay-per-view. He’s trying to make the last big money of his life.”

“I will make sure that there will be no questions left.”