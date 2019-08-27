Peter Barrett plans to employ fundamentals to beat Sang Hoon Yoo at Dana White’s Contender Series

When it comes to his first fight of 2019 this past June at Cage Titans 44, lightweight Peter Barrett couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.

Facing Zach DiSabatino, Barrett was able to overcome previous bad habits to pick up a head kick first round TKO just over four minutes into the fight’s first round.

“That fight with Zach could have not gone better,” Barrett told MMAWeekly.com. “That fight for me was really about getting back in there, having fun, enjoying myself and being present. It was awesome to see my body and my brain work together without having to go into overdrive or calm myself down or take a deep breath.

“That fight was just the absolute perfect performance I was looking for. Of course there are a few little mistakes every time I watch that fight I kick myself when I see them, but I really got out there and accomplished what I was looking for.”

Prior to the bout versus DiSabatino, Barrett had gone without a fight for a year due to multiple bouts falling through. Though the time off was difficult, Barrett feels like he was able to use it in a productive manner and improve his game.

“It’s always frustrating when fights fall out,” said Barrett. “I had three fights from the time I lost to Conner Barry (in June of 2018) to the time I fought Zach fall out. Those things are frustrating, but hindsight is 20/20 and that layoff is what I needed to really fall back in love with the sport.

“I’m in a much better place mentally and physically. I’ve really been able to hone in my nutrition. I started training at Joe Lauzon’s gym in January and I’m there religiously focusing on my ground game and my grappling. Spending the time on the mat and getting the work has really brought my confidence to the next level.”

This Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Barrett (10-3) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces Sang Hoon Yoo (5-0) in a main card 155lb bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019 Week 10.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier posts moving tribute after losing stepfather to cancer

“He’s a competitive striker and I think he’s athletic, but I think that’s where his skillset ends,” Barrett said of Yoo. “I’ve watched a lot of his tape and the one thing I’ve come to realize is that he has no ground game.

“I think him being athletic gives him an ability to overlook fundamentals, and over the last year I’ve done nothing but hone my fundamentals. I think fundamentals beat athleticism every day. Worst case scenario he’s getting me a little bit on the feet, I’ll take him down and take him with some savage hellish ground ‘n’ pound.”

With an opportunity of the lifetime right in front of him, Barrett is holding nothing back on Tuesday night.

“I’m going out there to take that kid’s head off and put it in Dana’s lap; and not demand a contract, but I’ll prove that I’ve earned that contract at this time,” said Barrett. “And I’ll make a strong argument to put me on the Boston card on October 18. Anything less than that is unacceptable in my eyes.”