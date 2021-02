Pedro Munhoz: Wants to re-introduce TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 win

Hear everything Pedro Munhoz had to say after defeating Jimmie Rivera at the UFC Vegas 20 post-fight press conference.

Chief among Munhoz’s comments was that he would now like to welcome former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw back to the Octagon. Dillashaw just recently became eligible to fight again after serving a two-year USADA suspension.

