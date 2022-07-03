Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley declared no contest after eye poke

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 2, 2022
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley was being billed as the first time O’Malley was going to face his first test … a ranked fighter. But it ended in a disappointing no contest after an eye poke, a super underwhelming finish to what was billed as a potential fight of the night.

The fight didn’t get past the second round, thus deeming it a no contest.

Munhoz has faced the best of the best in the bantamweight division but was coming off back-to-back losses and looking to secure his ranking in the top 15. O’Malley on the other hand was on a three-fight tear, but over questionably experienced fighters.

We’ll see if the UFC runs it back or moves on from the fight altogether.

