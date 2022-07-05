Pedro Munhoz shares medical record following eye injury against Sean O’Malley

Fans have not been kind to Pedro Munhoz following his no-contest over Sean O’Malley at UFC 276. They’ve taken to social media to blast the veteran fighter for faking the eye injury to “get out” of the fight (of which the judges scored for him).

He’s been badgered so incessantly that Munhoz shared his medical records on social media in hopes of squashing some of the trolls.

First, he shared a video where his eye injury was apparent and gave a breakdown of what happened.

When that didn’t silence the doubters he shared his medical records which clearly show Munhoz suffered an “abrasion of right cornea.”

Additionally it shows that Munhoz was given “erythromycin ophthalmic ointment” and was administered a “fluorescein ophthalmic strip” in both eyes, and “tetracaine ophthalmic solution” to numb the eyes.