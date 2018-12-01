Pedro Munhoz Makes Quick Work of Bryan Caraway of TUF 28 Finale

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 30, 2018
Pedro Munhoz is best known as a submission specialist but he showed off his striking skills on Friday night with a quick first round finish against Bryan Caraway.

The Brazilian bantamweight earned his second TKO in the UFC to move his record to 6-1 over his past seven fights.

As the fight got underway it was clear that Munhoz and Caraway were going to stand and trade until one of them fell over.

With each combination, Muhnoz would land a punch and then take one in return but he started to get the better of the exchanges as the seconds ticked away into minutes.

Munhoz opened a cut on Caraway’s face and hit him with a hard knee to the body that definitely seemed to have him stunned.

The end came not long after as Munhoz continued to turn up the pressure as he stalked Caraway across the cage and unleashed another big knee to the body.

Caraway crumbled down to the mat thanks to the shot to his midsection and Munhoz quickly followed up with another punch as the referee rushed into stop the contest. Caraway was quick to his feet to protest the stoppage but there’s no doubt he was down and badly hurt as a result of that shot to the body.

The end came at 2:39 into the first round.

Following the fight, Munhoz paid credit to Caraway for his toughness and durability but he was obviously happy with the TKO win.

“I was expecting a really tough opponent. Bryan Caraway is tough as nails but I’m here to take over,” Munhoz stated.

Munhoz has only suffered one loss in his past seven fights and that was a split decision to John Dodson earlier this year. Following this latest victory, Munhoz appears poised for a top 10 opponent when he books his next fight in the UFC in 2019.

               

