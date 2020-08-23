Pedro Munhoz feels like he beat Frankie Edgar, but isn’t demanding a rematch

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 23, 2020
It’s a bitter pill to swallow when a fighter is on the losing end of a decision, but feels like he did enough to win the fight.

That’s exactly where Pedro Munhoz finds himself after losing to former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the UFC on ESPN 15 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It was a competitive fight from bell to bell. Edgar bet his worth on a strategy of quantity over power. Munhoz took the opposite approach, believing that his power punches and thunderous leg kicks were enough to tip the scores in his favor.

One judge agreed, but the other two did not.

Edgar walked out of the cage with his first bantamweight victory under his belt. Munhoz was handed the first back-to-back defeat of his career.

He’s taking it all in stride. Though Munhoz wouldn’t mind another fight in order to avenge the loss, he isn’t demanding an immediate rematch with the man that is likely to now leapfrog him in the 135-pound rankings.

Pedro Munhoz talks about his loss to Frankie Edgar after UFC on ESPN 15.

