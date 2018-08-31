HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMax Holloway Says He’s Cleared to Fight But Nothing Finalized Yet for UFC 231

Darren Till at UFC 228 Vegas Media Day

featuredDarren Till Says Weight Cut Has Been ‘Sh–‘

Robert Whittaker

featuredRobert Whittaker Not At Full Strength, but Has UFC Return on the Horizon

Valentina Shevchenko - UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Addresses Nicco Montano Doubts, Sister Joining UFC Roster

Paulo Costa Not Convinced Yoel Romero’s Injury is Stopping Him from Fighting at UFC 230

August 31, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Though Yoel Romero had agreed to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York, a short time after the fight was announced, Romero pulled out. He cited an orbital injury that he suffered during his June fight with Robert Whittaker as the reason for withdrawing.

Costa, however, finds it to be odd timing, believing that Romero would have already known about the injury and recovery time needed before he accepted the fight for UFC 230. Costa doesn’t seem to think that Romero’s withdrawal was so much about the injury, but just wanting more time to prepare for the undefeated middleweight contender.

TRENDING > Yoel Romero Withdraws from UFC 230 Bout with Paulo Costa

Costa is 12-0 overall with four of those victories coming in the Octagon. He had already inked a new UFC contract three fights into his initial deal. 

At a recent UFC Media Day, Costa discussed Yoel Romero backing out of their fight, whether or not he would be willing to step in if either Luke Rockhold or Chris Weidman is unable to make it to their fight at UFC 230, his contract status, and more.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA