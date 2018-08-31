Paulo Costa Not Convinced Yoel Romero’s Injury is Stopping Him from Fighting at UFC 230

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Though Yoel Romero had agreed to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York, a short time after the fight was announced, Romero pulled out. He cited an orbital injury that he suffered during his June fight with Robert Whittaker as the reason for withdrawing.

Costa, however, finds it to be odd timing, believing that Romero would have already known about the injury and recovery time needed before he accepted the fight for UFC 230. Costa doesn’t seem to think that Romero’s withdrawal was so much about the injury, but just wanting more time to prepare for the undefeated middleweight contender.

TRENDING > Yoel Romero Withdraws from UFC 230 Bout with Paulo Costa

Costa is 12-0 overall with four of those victories coming in the Octagon. He had already inked a new UFC contract three fights into his initial deal.

At a recent UFC Media Day, Costa discussed Yoel Romero backing out of their fight, whether or not he would be willing to step in if either Luke Rockhold or Chris Weidman is unable to make it to their fight at UFC 230, his contract status, and more.