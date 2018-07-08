Paulo Costa Punishes Then Puts Away Uriah Hall with Devastating 2nd Round TKO

The middleweight division is flush with new contenders including undefeated Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa, who earned yet another impressive finish on Saturday night at UFC 226.

Costa has been one of the most talked about up and comers from Brazil in recent months and he proved why once again with a devastating finish over veteran middleweight contender Uriah Hall in his latest victory.

This time around, Costa did have to endure a little more adversity than his past fights but the result was ultimately still the same.

Hall, who enjoyed a sizable reach advantage, used a lead jab to pop Costa in the face numerous times throughout the first round.

As blood started to trickle from his nose, Costa began pressing forward with more aggression while throwing huge looping bombs with each one designed at knocking Hall out.

With less than two minutes to go in the round, Costa’s confidence began to grow while pressuring Hall up against the cage and unloading with a huge barrage of punches, digging to the body and then going back upstairs to the head.

Costa was throwing with so much power that it looked like every shot might put Hall away but the former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist was able to get his hands up enough to avoid too much damage.

Unfortunately, Costa’s opening round was also marred by a pair of accidental groin strikes that caused a pause in the action as the referee gave Hall time to recover while issuing a strong warning for the infraction.

The second round saw more aggression from Costa but Hall managed to make enough of an adjustment to avoid the damage early before firing back with his own counter shots that staggered the Brazilian.

Just when it looked like Hall might be mounting a comeback, Costa composed himself with a deep breath and then began barreling forward again with huge power punches.

OHHHHH MYYYY!!! COSTA FINISHES HALL OFF after a CRAZY back and forth exchange! Wow!!!#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/Xnn8A3F6i3 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

This time Hall found no escape as Costa began finding a home for all of his punches including a pair of right hands that ultimately finished the fight. The first shot landed from Costa tagged Hall in the head and the second came at him like a shotgun blast to the ribs as he fell face first to the canvas as the referee rushed into stop the fight.

Costa’s TKO win came at 2:38 into the second round.

“Every time I put my feet here, I come to make a great show to get a bonus, to get my money,” Costa said after moving to 12-0 in his career.

While Costa didn’t call anybody out after his victory, fellow middleweight contender Israel Adesanya said he wanted the winner of this matchup after his win on Friday night. It remains to be seen whether or not the UFC might consider Costa vs. Adesanya after both picked up wins this weekend.