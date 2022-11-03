HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredT.J. Dillashaw responds to Cody Garbrandt call out: ‘How is that guy still in the UFC?’

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya

featured‘F*ck the belt’ Israel Adesanya doesn’t want the title, just revenge with Alex Pereira

featuredDaniel Cormier can’t stop buying Jake Paul Pay-Per-Views, but stole the last one

featuredPaulo Costa not happy with his ‘miserable’ UFC contract, teases move to boxing

Paulo Costa not happy with his ‘miserable’ UFC contract, teases move to boxing

November 3, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former UFC title challenger and No. 6 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa revealed that his UFC contract will soon expire and that boxing could be in his future.

Costa (14-2) will fight the final bout on his current contract with the fight promotion at UFC 284 on February 12 in Perth, Australia against former champion Robert Whittaker (24-6). Afterward, “Borrachinha” may try his hand at boxing.

“My miserable contract with the UFC was up in a few short months. will expire in time . A new #boxer is coming to town,” Costa wrote on Twitter.

Costa could change his mind about transitioning over to boxing if he defeats the top ranked Whittaker. A win over “The Reaper” would significantly strengthen Costa’s negotiating power and could lead to another title shot.

The Brazilian last fought at UFC 278 in August. He defeated former titleholder Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision.

T.J. Dillashaw explains why he fought injured at UFC 280, has surgery scheduled for Tuesday

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life