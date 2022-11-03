Paulo Costa not happy with his ‘miserable’ UFC contract, teases move to boxing

Former UFC title challenger and No. 6 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa revealed that his UFC contract will soon expire and that boxing could be in his future.

Costa (14-2) will fight the final bout on his current contract with the fight promotion at UFC 284 on February 12 in Perth, Australia against former champion Robert Whittaker (24-6). Afterward, “Borrachinha” may try his hand at boxing.

“My miserable contract with the UFC was up in a few short months. will expire in time . A new #boxer is coming to town,” Costa wrote on Twitter.

My miserable contract with the UFC was up in a few short months. will expire in time . A new #boxer is coming to town!🙌 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 3, 2022

Costa could change his mind about transitioning over to boxing if he defeats the top ranked Whittaker. A win over “The Reaper” would significantly strengthen Costa’s negotiating power and could lead to another title shot.

The Brazilian last fought at UFC 278 in August. He defeated former titleholder Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision.

